Siendo Primero: so you're undecided on a college major?

En este episodio hablamos de como muchos estudiantes en Arizona Western College están indecisos sobre que quieren estudiar, por lo que optan por el plan de hacer un associates in arts por 2 años y hacerse transfer para ya al estar en la universidad, elegir su carrera deseada.

In this episode we talk about how many students at Arizona Western College are undecided about what they want to study, so they opt for the plan of doing an associates in arts for 2 years and transferring to a university to choose their desired career.