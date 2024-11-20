Dealing with "ghosts" (halloween special)

Each transition, such as moving from high school to college, mirrors Halloween’s eerie atmosphere as students face unknown environments and expectations, evoking anxiety similar to the fear of the unfamiliar.

We also talked about students’ past insecurities to “ghosts” that resurface during these times, challenging their self-confidence. New beginnings push students into a journey of self-discovery, much like Halloween costumes allow people to explore different identities. The fear of judgment from peers, combined with the ambiguity of the future, often creates tension but also serves as an opportunity for personal growth. Ultimately, students are encouraged to view these “scary” transitions as moments to build resilience, develop self-identity, and gain confidence.

Angies interview: Stephanie Hughes, estudiante de radiología y primera generación en su familia en asistir a la universidad, describe sus desafíos iniciales en la universidad, especialmente con el inglés y el uso del sistema en línea. A pesar de las dificultades, destaca el apoyo que ha recibido de sus maestros, familiares y amigos. Aunque al principio estaba indecisa sobre qué estudiar, la orientación de sus consejeros la ayudó a decidirse por radiología.