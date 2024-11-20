© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
How Different Teaching Methods can Impact Migrant Students?

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:45 PM MST
This week on Siendo Primero we discuss how different teaching methods can impact students from Mexico who are attending college in the U-S.

The discussion highlights key obstacles such as differences in educational formats, and variations in teaching methods, particularly in subjects like language, math and science. The hosts also explore the cultural and emotional difficulties students face when transitioning to an academic environment that can feel alien, exacerbated by a lack of familial support.
Alondra Salazar, a second-semester Accounting student, shares her experience as a first-generation college student. She talks about the challenges and family expectations of being the first in her family to navigate the U.S. education system.

The show features a rich mix of heartfelt Latin music, including *"Alguien Como Tú"* by Joséan Log, which blends themes of love and loss, and *"Serotonina"* by Humbe, exploring emotional fluctuations in relationships. Later, listeners enjoy *"Si Tú Me Quisieras"* by Mon Laferte, a passionate ballad reflecting the longing and vulnerability of unrequited love. These tracks, featuring melodic pop and Latin influences, complement the introspective and emotional themes of the episode.

Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
