Siendo Primero: Under Pressure: The Student's Journey to Success"

We share stories from students who share their struggles and triumphs, alongside advice on time management, motivation, and mental wellness. We'll explore how students can build resilience, stay focused under tight deadlines, and embrace challenges as stepping stones to success.

Listeners will learn practical tips on overcoming procrastination, finding balance in their academic and personal lives, and staying motivated when the pressure feels overwhelming. Because, even when the going gets tough, success is just around the corner for those who don't give up.

You might want to heat to Briseida Morales González, a 20-year-old Business student in her final semester, shares her experience as a first-generation college student. She talks about the pressure and family expectations, as well as the challenges of adapting to a new education system. Despite the difficulties, she enjoys learning and finding her path in business. Briseida advises other students not to stress too much about the future and to move at their own pace.