Siendo Primero: Standing the Pressure

Facing academic challenges prepares students for the professional world, where expectations and deadlines are constant. Those who avoid pressure may lack the necessary skills to adapt to challenging situations in the future.

Overcoming difficult challenges provides satisfaction and confidence. While excessive pressure can affect mental health, a balanced approach allows students to learn and grow. Academic pressure is not an enemy, but an ally in shaping future professionals, helping them become stronger, more capable, and more self-assured.

We interviewed Crystal Cabrales, a 19-year-old nursing student, is the first in her family to attend college. She shares that her biggest challenge has been adjusting to college life and overcoming the fear of failing, something that has worried her from the start. However, the support of her friends has been key in motivating her and reminding her that she is not alone in this process. Since she was little, Crystal has admired her mother, who has been her greatest inspiration. Her dream is to specialize in surgery and help those in need.