Siendo Primero: Anna Martinez: A Story of Resilience and Purpose

In our recent interview with Anna Martinez, a determined nursing graduate from Arizona Western College (AWC), she shared her powerful journey of perseverance through overwhelming challenges. Juggling three jobs and navigating an unexpected pregnancy during her studies, Anna could only take a few classes each semester. Yet, despite burnout and moments of doubt, she never gave up.

What kept her grounded was a deep inner drive—she refused to be "a nobody." Instead, she was fueled by a desire to become someone her mother, her children, and most importantly, she herself could be proud of.

Now thriving in her field and recognized as one of the best in what she does, Anna is using her experience to inspire others. She encourages students facing similar struggles to keep pushing forward and never lose sight of their goals. She’s also promoting a new opportunity—the Surgical Technologist program at Onvida Health—as a promising path for those looking to enter the healthcare field.

Anna's story is a testament to grit, growth, and the power of believing in yourself, no matter how tough the road gets.

