Sounds of the Desert
Monday-Thursday
Sounds of the Desert or Los Sonidos del Desierto showcases the work of Border Radio’s student interns. Hosted, engineered, and produced by this talented team of rising stars, Sounds of the Desert blends English and Spanish into each day’s musical theme.
Latest Episodes
-
Sounds of the Desert 1/17/2024, Hour 1, hosted by Maria Izabel and Joaquin, engineered by Iszac. Executive Producer, Dave Riek.Originally broadcast January 17, 2024.
-
It's the second hour of the premiere of our new KOFA Border Radio Intern show, Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto! Hosted by Joaquin and Paola and engineered by Evelyn. Executive Producer and General Manager, Dave Riek.Originally broadcast January 16, 2024.
-
It's the premiere hour of our new KOFA Border Radio Intern show, Sounds of the Desert/Los Sonidos del Desierto! Hosted by Joaquin and Paola and engineered by Evelyn. Executive Producer and General Manager, Dave Riek.Originally broadcast January 16, 2024.