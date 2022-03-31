The Field: Democrat Marco Lopez and Republican Steve Gaynor in the Race to be Arizona's Next Governor

Each week on The Field you’ll hear from two members among the field of candidates for local, state and federal offices in 2022 elections that impact your community.

You’ll also get important information on casting your ballots, insights from our polling partners, and a healthy dose of political headlines.

The Field begins this week with two men who would be governor. Democrat Marco Lopez and Republican Steve Gaynor

Neither are strangers to the political arena, but that’s where the similarities end.

Also, just when we were all comfortable with our old Legislative and Congressional Districts...it’s time for some new ones.

View the new maps HERE.