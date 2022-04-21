The Field: Democrat Kris Mayes on the Race for AG and What Early Polling Reveals about Voter Interest

This week on The Field from KAWC, we’ll hear from a former Corporation Commissioner who wants to become Arizona’s top attorney.

Democrat Kris Mayes tells our Victor Calderón the Arizona Attorney General's office has become a political stepping stone for those seeking to further their political careers, instead of the independent watchdog state residents need.

Also, three months out from the August 2nd primary, we get perspective on recent poll numbers and what they indicate this early in the election season. Mike Noble with OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix-based market research company, breaks down the numbers.

Finally, a look at what history can tell us about the importance of voting in mid-term elections.

