The Field: Democrat Kris Mayes on the Race for AG and What Early Polling Reveals about Voter Interest

Published April 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST

This week on The Field from KAWC, we’ll hear from a former Corporation Commissioner who wants to become Arizona’s top attorney.

Democrat Kris Mayes tells our Victor Calderón the Arizona Attorney General's office has become a political stepping stone for those seeking to further their political careers, instead of the independent watchdog state residents need.

Also, three months out from the August 2nd primary, we get perspective on recent poll numbers and what they indicate this early in the election season. Mike Noble with OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix-based market research company, breaks down the numbers.

Finally, a look at what history can tell us about the importance of voting in mid-term elections.

The Field from KAWC Arizona Attorney GeneralArizona electionsMark BrnovichU.S. Senator Mark Kelly
Lisa Sturgis
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
