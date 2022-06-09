Bolick says she'll be "non-partisan" Sec. of State, Hamadeh says he'll be a "proactive" Attorney General

Several state races are hotly contested from the Republican side.

There are no fewer than six candidates running for Attorney General.

Four want to be Secretary of State.

Today on The Field from KAWC, we hear from two of the contenders in those crowded fields.

Shawnna Bolick has made headlines in the state legislature with her support of strict election reforms.

She’ll explain how she plans to clean up the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Abraham Hamadeh thinks the federal government has gone too far.

He wants to shake off its stewardship from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Plus, we have new poll numbers on the Republican race for Arizona Governor from OH Predictive Insights.

Also, ballot drop box security is the focus of this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

