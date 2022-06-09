© 2022 KAWC
Bolick says she'll be "non-partisan" Sec. of State, Hamadeh says he'll be a "proactive" Attorney General

Published June 9, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

Several state races are hotly contested from the Republican side.

There are no fewer than six candidates running for Attorney General.

Four want to be Secretary of State.

Today on The Field from KAWC, we hear from two of the contenders in those crowded fields.

Shawnna Bolick has made headlines in the state legislature with her support of strict election reforms.

She’ll explain how she plans to clean up the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Abraham Hamadeh thinks the federal government has gone too far.

He wants to shake off its stewardship from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Plus, we have new poll numbers on the Republican race for Arizona Governor from OH Predictive Insights.

Also, ballot drop box security is the focus of this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

The Field from KAWC Arizona Secretary of StateArizona Attorney GeneralArizona primary
Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Latest Episodes