The Field: Shedd Wants Rural Voice in AG's Office and Busting Ballot Myths

This week on The Field from KAWC, host Lisa Sturgis speaks to a native Arizonan who puts rural rights and solid water law among her top priorities for the state Attorney General’s Office.

Republican Tiffany Shedd is one of six candidates in the primary to be the state's top lawyer.

Plus, we’re clearing up common election misconceptions and busting ballot myths with Tom Collins, executive director the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

And, in our Civics 101 lesson, what may be, for some, new reason to get out and vote in the August 2nd primary.