Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Fernandez on State Senate Run and Inside the Final Hours of the Legislative Session

Published June 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
The Field from KAWC

This week on The Field from KAWC we hear from a home-grown candidate for Arizona Senate who is following in his mother’s political footsteps.

Victor Calderón has a conversation with Brian Fernandez about his political aspirations, and the experiences that inform his decisions.

Plus, Howard Fischer is the senior statesman of Arizona political journalism.

We sit down with the Capitol Media Services reporter to talk about the end of the extended legislation session, and about the impact current events could have at the polls in August and November.

Plus, we’ll take a look at the top stories from the campaign trail, and you’ll get details on some fast-approaching deadlines in this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

Voter Registration at Service Arizona

Yuma County Elections Office

The Field from KAWC Arizona primaryArizona Legislature
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
