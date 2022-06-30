The Field: Fernandez on State Senate Run and Inside the Final Hours of the Legislative Session

This week on The Field from KAWC we hear from a home-grown candidate for Arizona Senate who is following in his mother’s political footsteps.

Victor Calderón has a conversation with Brian Fernandez about his political aspirations, and the experiences that inform his decisions.

Plus, Howard Fischer is the senior statesman of Arizona political journalism.

We sit down with the Capitol Media Services reporter to talk about the end of the extended legislation session, and about the impact current events could have at the polls in August and November.

Plus, we’ll take a look at the top stories from the campaign trail, and you’ll get details on some fast-approaching deadlines in this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

Voter Registration at Service Arizona

Yuma County Elections Office