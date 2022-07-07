© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Bolding Looks to Move from Representative to Secretary of State and Glassman on Switching Parties and AG Run

Published July 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST
After passing what will go down as an historic bipartisan state budget, Arizona House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding is getting down to the business of running a campaign.

We talk to him about why the Arizona Secretary of State’s race is so important.

Plus, Rodney Glassman knows a few things about mounting a campaign, but this time he’s running for Attorney General as a Republican.

He discusses the reasons for his political conversion with our Victor Calderón.

Plus, we have new poll numbers on the governor’s race along with insight from Capitol Media Service’s Howard Fischer on the Governor's race and the issues that might matter most to voters.

The Field from KAWC Arizona primaryArizona Attorney GeneralArizona Secretary of State
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Latest Episodes