The Field: Bolding Looks to Move from Representative to Secretary of State and Glassman on Switching Parties and AG Run

After passing what will go down as an historic bipartisan state budget, Arizona House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding is getting down to the business of running a campaign.

We talk to him about why the Arizona Secretary of State’s race is so important.

Plus, Rodney Glassman knows a few things about mounting a campaign, but this time he’s running for Attorney General as a Republican.

He discusses the reasons for his political conversion with our Victor Calderón.

Plus, we have new poll numbers on the governor’s race along with insight from Capitol Media Service’s Howard Fischer on the Governor's race and the issues that might matter most to voters.