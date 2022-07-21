© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Lopez Gets Specific as Democrats Look to Motivate Latino Voters

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST
A week out from the August 2nd primary elections, and the countdown is on!

This week on The Field from KAWC, host Lisa Sturgis speaks to the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party about why Latino voter participation is so important this summer.

Also, Democrat Marco Lopez gets specific about his policies on water and the border. Lopez also talks about the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the right to an abortion and his views on gun laws in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.

We'll also take a look at the week's political headlines and speak to Yuma County elections officials about simplifying the voting process and turning in your ballot.

The Field from KAWC Arizona PoliticsArizona GovernorArizona electionsArizona primary
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
