The Field: Lopez Gets Specific as Democrats Look to Motivate Latino Voters

A week out from the August 2nd primary elections, and the countdown is on!

This week on The Field from KAWC, host Lisa Sturgis speaks to the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party about why Latino voter participation is so important this summer.

Also, Democrat Marco Lopez gets specific about his policies on water and the border. Lopez also talks about the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the right to an abortion and his views on gun laws in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.

We'll also take a look at the week's political headlines and speak to Yuma County elections officials about simplifying the voting process and turning in your ballot.