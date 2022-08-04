© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field: 2022 Primary Election Special Report

Published August 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST
Nearly 24 hours after the polls closed, The Field from KAWC takes a look at the 2022 Arizona Primary Election with a focus on regional races and local issues.

We'll hear from Katie Hobbs, who claimed victory in the Democratic Primary for Arizona Governor. She discusses her win and talks about outreach to Latino voters.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who looks to have secured a third term, reacts to his win and talks about his priorities in the next four years.

And, Victor Calderón talks to two candidates in an important race in South County, we hear from elections officials in Yuma and La Paz Counties.

And we'll speak to Adrian Fontes who looks to have won his race in the Democratic Primary for Arizona Secretary of State. He next faces Trump-endorsed State Rep. Mark Finchem.

This is as extended broadcast of The Field, produced Wednesday, August 3, 2022. All results are based on available election s results at the numbers at the time of broadcast.

Updated Information can be found at Yuma County Elections and the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

