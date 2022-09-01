© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Ballot Initiatives and the Issues Driving Voters

Published September 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST
Ballot propositions were a hot topic in political headlines this past week...particularly the defeat of one dealing with election issues.

Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services explains some of the head-snapping court rulings that sealed its fate.

We also take a closer look at one proposition that promises to put lots, and lots, of initiatives on future ballots. The logic behind Proposition 129.

Plus, we’re almost two months away from November 8th, and there is no shortage of issues that promise to propel voters to the polls.

We’re talking trends with Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insights’ chief researcher and managing partner.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
