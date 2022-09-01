The Field: Ballot Initiatives and the Issues Driving Voters

Ballot propositions were a hot topic in political headlines this past week...particularly the defeat of one dealing with election issues.

Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services explains some of the head-snapping court rulings that sealed its fate.

We also take a closer look at one proposition that promises to put lots, and lots, of initiatives on future ballots. The logic behind Proposition 129.

Plus, we’re almost two months away from November 8th, and there is no shortage of issues that promise to propel voters to the polls.

We’re talking trends with Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insights’ chief researcher and managing partner.

Proposition 129: Official Ballot Language

Proposition 129: Pro