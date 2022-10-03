© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: San Luis Mayor-elect Highlights Priorities, New Polling on Abortion and AZ Voters

Published October 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we take a look at the recent debate between Arizona’s Attorney General candidates. Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes faced off this week.

Plus, the United States Supreme Court ruling on abortion has the attention of Arizona voters. We discuss new polling with OH Predictive Insights’ Mike Noble, and ASU political science professor, Dr. Gina Woodall.

We also sit down with San Luis mayor-elect Nieves Riedel for a candid conversation about life along the U'S-Mexico border and her vision for how the community will grow.

And Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson joins us once again to talk about upcoming registration deadlines.

Tags
The Field from KAWC Arizona PoliticsCity of San LuisAbortionArizona elections
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes