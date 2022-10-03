The Field: San Luis Mayor-elect Highlights Priorities, New Polling on Abortion and AZ Voters

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we take a look at the recent debate between Arizona’s Attorney General candidates. Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes faced off this week.

Plus, the United States Supreme Court ruling on abortion has the attention of Arizona voters. We discuss new polling with OH Predictive Insights’ Mike Noble, and ASU political science professor, Dr. Gina Woodall.

We also sit down with San Luis mayor-elect Nieves Riedel for a candid conversation about life along the U'S-Mexico border and her vision for how the community will grow.

And Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson joins us once again to talk about upcoming registration deadlines.