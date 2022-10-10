The Field: Hobbs says race for Governor "a choice between sanity and chaos"

A month out from the November 8th general election, and campaigns are kicking into high gear.

Recent days saw five candidates come face-to-face for debates. On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we'll hear highlights from candidates in debates for the United States Senate and Arizona Treasurer sponsored by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Also, we'll hear from the President of the Professional Firefighters Association of Arizona. Captain Bryan Jeffries explains how support for one ballot proposition could impact rural Arizona emergency response. We'll discuss Proposition 310.

Finally, Democrat Katie Hobbs says voters have a clear choice in their vote for Arizona Governor. Hobbs talks about why she refused to share a debate stage with Republican opponent Kari Lake, and the issues that come up most often in meetings with potential voters.