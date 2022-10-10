© 2022 KAWC
The Field: Hobbs says race for Governor "a choice between sanity and chaos"

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST
A month out from the November 8th general election, and campaigns are kicking into high gear.

Recent days saw five candidates come face-to-face for debates. On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we'll hear highlights from candidates in debates for the United States Senate and Arizona Treasurer sponsored by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Also, we'll hear from the President of the Professional Firefighters Association of Arizona. Captain Bryan Jeffries explains how support for one ballot proposition could impact rural Arizona emergency response. We'll discuss Proposition 310.

Finally, Democrat Katie Hobbs says voters have a clear choice in their vote for Arizona Governor. Hobbs talks about why she refused to share a debate stage with Republican opponent Kari Lake, and the issues that come up most often in meetings with potential voters.

Tags
The Field from KAWC Katie Hobbsrural ArizonaArizona electionsArizona Politics
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
