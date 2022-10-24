© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Grijalva on Election, New Polling, and Mayor Nicholls on Yuma General Plan

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST
Less than three weeks until the general election, and it’s anybody’s guess who will lead Arizona into the future.

In this edition of The Field from KAWC, we talk to a pollster and a political scientist about why it’s so tough to predict who will win in November.

Plus, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls discusses the municipal ballot propositions facing Yuma voters.

Also, a conversation with the US Congressman representing southern Yuma County...Representative Raúl Grijalva. Grijalva shares his thoughts on the upcoming election, the border and immigration, and water.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
