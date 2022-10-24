The Field: Grijalva on Election, New Polling, and Mayor Nicholls on Yuma General Plan
Less than three weeks until the general election, and it’s anybody’s guess who will lead Arizona into the future.
In this edition of The Field from KAWC, we talk to a pollster and a political scientist about why it’s so tough to predict who will win in November.
Plus, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls discusses the municipal ballot propositions facing Yuma voters.
Also, a conversation with the US Congressman representing southern Yuma County...Representative Raúl Grijalva. Grijalva shares his thoughts on the upcoming election, the border and immigration, and water.