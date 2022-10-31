© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Kelly Confident in Record, Hoffman Defends State Schools as County Preps for Election Day

Published October 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST
On this episode of The Field from KAWC, Lisa Sturgis speaks to Senator Mark Kelly about what he’s hearing from his constituents as he crisscrosses the state. The incumbent Democrat was in Yuma recently to meet with supporters.

Also, state Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman joins us to talk about programs in South County schools that could be models statewide. The Democrat faces Republican Tom Horne, who served as School Superintendent for two terms beginning in 2003, on the ballot.

And Yuma County’s Election Director Tiffany Anderson returns with advice on casting your ballot as we head into the home stretch.

Those stories and a look at all the campaign news on this week's show.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
