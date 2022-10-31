The Field: Kelly Confident in Record, Hoffman Defends State Schools as County Preps for Election Day

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, Lisa Sturgis speaks to Senator Mark Kelly about what he’s hearing from his constituents as he crisscrosses the state. The incumbent Democrat was in Yuma recently to meet with supporters.

Also, state Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman joins us to talk about programs in South County schools that could be models statewide. The Democrat faces Republican Tom Horne, who served as School Superintendent for two terms beginning in 2003, on the ballot.

And Yuma County’s Election Director Tiffany Anderson returns with advice on casting your ballot as we head into the home stretch.

Those stories and a look at all the campaign news on this week's show.

