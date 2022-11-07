The Field: Independents Could Decide Most AZ Races, Obama Makes Appeal to State Dems

Just ahead of the 2022 midterm election, and the campaign trail has become a motor speedway.

This week one of the biggest names in Democratic politics made a pit stop in the Grand Canyon state. Former President Barack Obama told Arizona voters democracy is on the line.

We speak with pollster Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights and Arizona State University political science professor Dr. Gina Woodall about new polling and the impact Obama's visit could have on turnout.

We also discuss new poll numbers that show the decisive roll independent voters will have on Arizona races.

