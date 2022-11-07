© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Independents Could Decide Most AZ Races, Obama Makes Appeal to State Dems

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

Just ahead of the 2022 midterm election, and the campaign trail has become a motor speedway.

This week one of the biggest names in Democratic politics made a pit stop in the Grand Canyon state. Former President Barack Obama told Arizona voters democracy is on the line.

We speak with pollster Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights and Arizona State University political science professor Dr. Gina Woodall about new polling and the impact Obama's visit could have on turnout.

We also discuss new poll numbers that show the decisive roll independent voters will have on Arizona races.

Yuma County Election Information

Tags
The Field from KAWC Arizona PoliticsNovember 8 electionPresident Barack Obama
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes