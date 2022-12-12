© 2022 KAWC
The Field: Jones and Pancrazi on Recent Elections and the Past and Future of Yuma Legislators

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST
On this week's episode of The Field from KAWC, we sit down with two of Yuma's past state legislators to talk about the most recent elections and an increasingly divisive political environment in the state and across the country.

Russell Jones is a former State Representative who served in the Arizona House from 2005 to 2007 and from 2009 to 2013. He now serves as chair of the Yuma County Republican Party.

Jones speaks of a Yuma delegation that, regardless of party, circled the wagons to address local issues and focus impacts of legislation on rural Arizona. He speaks of combined road trips for townhalls and campaign events across the large district.

Democrat Lynne Pancrazi served in the Arizona House and Senate between 2007 and 2013. She now serves on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

Pancrazi also recalls a united Yuma delegation and a time when they could disagree across party lines during the day then join each other for dinner at night. She talks about how Yuma's issues united its representation.

The two legislators discuss the political climate of a decade ago and how it has changed. They offer suggestions for how to work across party lines and provide some insight into what is ahead in state politics.

Those conversations and a look at the week's political news on this week's podcast.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
