© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Dunn, Carbone talk Water and Legislative Priorities for Yuma

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published March 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

When should a mother be able to start collecting child support?

One state lawmaker believes it should start long before the baby is born.

Capitol Media Services’ Howard Fischer is here to take a closer look at legislation that would fundamentally change Arizona law.

Also, Yuma lawmaker Tim Dunn joins The Field to talk about the legislative session, and to offer his insights on the water issues facing local farmers like himself.

And we get to know one of the newest members of our delegation at the capitol...Republican Michael Carbone tells about his first few months as a member of the Arizona House.

Tags
The Field from KAWC Tim DunnAgriculture in YumaArizona State LegislatureAbortion
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes