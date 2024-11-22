Empowering future leaders and the creativity of 310 in Yuma

The Intern Show is a podcast produced by the KAWC Student Newsroom. It aims to broadcast news by students, for students.

A typical episode of The Intern Show will include some headlines, a spot highlighting an important topic for students, a one-minute flash interview with an interesting member of the Yuma community, and a feature that digs deeper into what matters to young adults.

This week: The Intern Show explores Arizona Western College’s upcoming Lead-HER-ship workshop and theatre students on campus prepare for a unique competition.

This show aired on KAWC 88.9fm on November 22, 2024 as part of KAWC's Arizona Edition.