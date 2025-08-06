What's Up Yuma? Radio

We’re kicking off today’s show with Justin Patane, the man behind Desert Elite Basketball, Friday Night Munchies and The Lab. From bake sales and Michelada Festivals to building a gym for local kids, Justin’s mission is clear and it’s to keep kids active and off the streets through basketball.
Then, we’re joined by Gladys Anya and Laura Knaresboro from the AWC Foundation. We’ll talk about breaking economic barriers to higher education and the upcoming Schoolhouse Soiree, a night celebrating Yuma’s past, present and future in education.