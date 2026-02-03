© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio - Kyle Kuechel and Junior Evans building Ag careers in Yuma

By Jonny Porter
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST
Kyle Kuechel and Junior Evans are Yuma natives who’ve built their careers in agriculture while staying deeply connected to this community. Both work across Arizona, Southern California, and Hawaii supporting growers for global ag companies, and both serve in leadership roles that give back locally through organizations like California Association of Pest Control Advisers (CAPCA) and the Yuma County Ag Producers Scholarship (YCAPS). We talked about growing up in Yuma, building careers in agriculture, the responsibility of leadership, and how YCAPS is supporting local students through new scholarship distributions and an upcoming golf tournament on April 18th.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
