The Future of Voter Registration in Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 4, 2013 at 11:35 PM MST
Arizona Edition - A summer Supreme Court decision invalidated a 2004 voter-approved proposition that amended the state constitution to require documented proof of citizenship to vote.  This has resulted in a two-tiered election system for the state and, consequently, a court case against Arizona and Kansas, which has a similar law.  To find out more about why the League of Women Voters have joined the lawsuit against the two states, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Jonathan Brater, an attorney with the Brennan Center for Justice, representing the League of Women Voters…(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
