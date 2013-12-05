The Future of Voter Registration in Arizona

Arizona Edition - A summer Supreme Court decision invalidated a 2004 voter-approved proposition that amended the state constitution to require documented proof of citizenship to vote. This has resulted in a two-tiered election system for the state and, consequently, a court case against Arizona and Kansas, which has a similar law. To find out more about why the League of Women Voters have joined the lawsuit against the two states, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Jonathan Brater, an attorney with the Brennan Center for Justice, representing the League of Women Voters…(originally aired 12/04/13).

