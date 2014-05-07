Represent.Us on Corruption & Inequality in America

Arizona Edition - This coming Saturday a group called Represent Us Yuma is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Inequality for All”. The film explores income inequality in America and how and why it came to be with former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, Robert Reich.

Represent Us Yuma will host a Q & A after the film and the group hopes to cut across party affiliations and political ideology to unite people against what they call political corruption and failed leadership.

Aaron Castillo is one of the event organizers…(originally aired 05/07/14).

