© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Politics

Represent.Us on Corruption & Inequality in America

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 7, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - This coming Saturday a group called Represent Us Yuma is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Inequality for All”.  The film explores income inequality in America and how and why it came to be with former Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, Robert Reich.

Represent Us Yuma will host a Q & A after the film and the group hopes to cut across party affiliations and political ideology to unite people against what they call political corruption and failed leadership.

Aaron Castillo is one of the event organizers…(originally aired 05/07/14).

This piece was featured in the May 7th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section. 

Tags

PoliticsRepresent.UsRepresent Us YumaAnti-CorruptionInequality for AllAaron Castillo
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum