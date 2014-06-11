Legislative District 4 Democratic Candidates

Arizona Edition - Voters in Legislative District 4—which includes Yuma, Pima, and Maricopa Counties—will head to the polls in August for Primary Elections that will determine which candidates will be on the ballot in the November General Election.

Three Democrats and one Republican candidate are running for two seats in the Arizona State House. The Democrats will face off in the primary while the Republican awaits his opponents for the November General election.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke with all four candidates…(originally aired 06/11/14).

This piece was featured on the June 11th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.