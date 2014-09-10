© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Politics

Latinos and the Environment

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 10, 2014 at 1:32 PM MST

Latinos are united in their support for the environment and candidates who agree with them...

Over the last few years we’ve heard a lot about the changing demographics of the United States and how American Latinos will make up an increasingly larger part of the American electorate.  The 2010 Census showed about 1 in 4 people in the country under 18 are Latino, a number with serious implications for the nation’s political dynamic.

We hear these numbers in recent years in connection with immigration policy in the United States and we’ve already seen both pandering and political back-pedaling from sitting and potential elected officials as they try to curry favor with an ever-increasing potential voting bloc.

But immigration policy is not the only issue of concern to the country’s Latino population.  A new review of polls over the last few years shows they are the most united voting bloc in the country on the subject of the environment and conservation, including climate change.

The report was issued by Latino Decisions and to find out more KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Maite Arce, Chief Executive Officer of Hispanic Access Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the well-being of Hispanic families throughout the United States.

Politics
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum