Latinos and the Environment

Latinos are united in their support for the environment and candidates who agree with them...

Over the last few years we’ve heard a lot about the changing demographics of the United States and how American Latinos will make up an increasingly larger part of the American electorate. The 2010 Census showed about 1 in 4 people in the country under 18 are Latino, a number with serious implications for the nation’s political dynamic.

We hear these numbers in recent years in connection with immigration policy in the United States and we’ve already seen both pandering and political back-pedaling from sitting and potential elected officials as they try to curry favor with an ever-increasing potential voting bloc.

But immigration policy is not the only issue of concern to the country’s Latino population. A new review of polls over the last few years shows they are the most united voting bloc in the country on the subject of the environment and conservation, including climate change.

The report was issued by Latino Decisions and to find out more KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Maite Arce, Chief Executive Officer of Hispanic Access Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the well-being of Hispanic families throughout the United States.