ABOR Selects NAU's Next President

The Arizona Board of Regents has selected Jose Luis Cruz to serve as the next President at Northern Arizona University.

Jose Luis Cruz, Ph.D. was one of the two candidates eyeing a spot as the next president at NAU. He is currently the Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost at the City University of New York.

“Dr. Cruz has an extraordinary record of academic leadership, and I am confident he is the right leader to build on NAU’s success and ensure a bold and boundless future for this beloved and historic university,” said ABOR Chair Larry E. Penley. “He is a proven innovator in higher education who keenly understands the enormous opportunities that NAU offers as well as the challenges facing higher education.

The other candidate was Bret Danilowicz, Ph.D. and current provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University.

“Our candidates for the position of NAU president are both stellar leaders in higher education,” said Regent Fred DuVal, co-chair of the Arizona Board of Regents NAU Search Advisory Committee. “We are extremely pleased with the caliber of these candidates and are confident both have the vision, talent, and leadership skills necessary to lead this extraordinary university into the future.” Current NAU President Rita Cheng announced last year that she would be stepping down once her contract ends in June. For more information on the candidates visit here.