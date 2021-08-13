After Hours Expanded at AWC For Student Registration

Those looking to register for classes at Arizona Western College will have more time to get to see the campus and register in person.

The college announced Thursday it will stay open late Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone attending the after-hours session at the Yuma campus can get one-on-one assistance with financial aid, registration, advising, and cashier services.

It will also give an opportunity for future students to take part in the free laptop rental program as well as gaining an AWC ID card at Campus Life.

Students can also meet with AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr and his Cabinet during a meet and greet at the campus Starbucks.

More information and a list of calender events at AWC can be found here.