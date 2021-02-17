Arizona Bill Would Undo Voucher Plan

By 23 minutes ago

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- In what appears to be a bit of political payback, a Republican senator on Tuesday led a successful bid to try to undo the massive expansion of the voucher program in Arizona just a day after it was approved.


Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, convinced 19 of her colleagues to support her motion to reconsider SB 1452. That included not only all 14 Democrats who have opposed the bill all along but six Republicans, including herself, who voted for the plan.


Her action came immediately after the Senate, on a tie vote, killed her proposal to make it easier to remove people from the "permanent early voting list.''


More to the point, Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, sided with the Democrats to kill SB 1069. And Boyer was the prime sponsor of the voucher bill.


Ugenti-Rita did not respond to a request by Capitol Media Services for an explanation of what on the surface would appear to be a change of heart. But Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who opposed the maneuver, said it was abundantly clear in her mind what was occurring: retaliation.
"Sometimes I feel like I have returned back to high school,'' she said.


"I came her to vote on the merit of the bills,'' Townsend continued. "And I'm horrified by what I saw this afternoon.''
Tuesday's vote does not necessarily mean that Arizona will not go ahead with Boyer's plan to make 600,000 or more students eligible for vouchers of state tax dollars to attend private or parochial schools.


The Senate, when it reconsiders the vote at a yet-to-be-set date for a future debate, still could once again gather the necessary 16 votes for approval.


But that presumes that Ugenti-Rita and the other Republicans who sided with her on Tuesday have second -- or third -- thoughts on the issue. That's because none of the Senate Democrats support the plan.


There is no comparable bill in the House.

Tags: 
Arizona
Voucher

Related Content

Senate Panel Votes to Change Arizona Sex Education

By 38 minutes ago

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Saying parents need more control, a Senate panel voted late Tuesday to change sex education in Arizona schools into an opt-in only situation and outlaw any form of it outright before the fifth grade.

Arizona Measure Would Create New Crime: 'Violent or Disorderly Assembly'

By Feb 16, 2021
Victor Calderón/KAWC

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- A House panel voted Monday to give police more options to arrest people at demonstrationsm approving legislation that foes contend will be used to target minorities.
HB 2309 would create a new crime of "violent or disorderly assembly.''

Arizona Lawmakers Push For All Eggs Sold To Be From Cage-Free Hens

By Feb 16, 2021
COURTESY Y LINE PRODUCT DESIGN

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- State lawmakers are moving to ensure that all eggs sold in Arizona come from cage-free hens.

Arizona's Top Health Expert Vows Vaccines For Minorities and Underserved Communities

By Feb 15, 2021
Capitol Media Services, Howard Fischer

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Acknowledging a disparity, the state's top health official said efforts are underway to get more vaccines into the arms of more members of minority and underserved communities.