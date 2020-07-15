Related Program: 
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: 90% of Arizona Educators Concerned About Classroom Return, Survey Says

By 1 hour ago

While the President pushes for a return to in-person instruction by the Fall for educators throughout the nation, 90-percent of Arizona teachers surveyed say they are concerned or very concerned about a return to the classroom amid the pandemic. 

 


On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Joe Thomas, President of the Arizona Education Association (AEA) on how teachers are responding to a potential return to the classroom. He says early on in the pandemic, educators struggled to respond.

"Educators are one of the problem-solvers, but you have to understand the problem first," Thomas said. "We did not know what this problem was, we didn't understand how viral this virus was."

In March when the outbreak began trickling into Arizona, schools throughout the state were put on pause. They were closed initially for two weeks.  That was extended an additional two weeks and finally a statewide closure by Governor Doug Ducey. 

"By in large Arizona did a pretty good job," says Thomas. Then Gov. Ducey began to reopen the state.  “We have been on a different trajectory ever since," he says. 

The Arizona Superintendent for Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, believes schools should follow the science and do whatever it takes to keep families and teachers safe. 

The AEA received 7,600 responses from Arizona educators in their survey.

Tags: 
Arizona Edition
coronavirus

Related Content

Arizona Edition: Mark Kelly Calls For Better Leadership; Safe Reopening of AZ Schools

By Jul 9, 2020
Howard Fischer

 

Campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly is taking his virtual campaign statewide to hear from communities as they cope locally with a global pandemic. 

Arizona Edition: YRMC Talks Staff Safety and Face Masks

By & Jul 8, 2020

 

While Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to manage an uptick in COVID-19 patient admissions, hospital leadership says it continues to focus on staff safety.  

On KAWC's weekly episode of Arizona Edtion, we asked YRMC CEO and President Dr. Robert Trenschel how it manages to keep staff healthy and safe? He says on-sight transmissions are less concerning than the risk workers face outside the hospital environment.

Arizona Edition: Yuma County Health Explains 'Contact Tracing'

By & Jun 17, 2020

 

Testing for COVID-19 in Yuma County continues to increase but community spread of the virus is contributing to higher numbers.

 

That was the message from Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District, in part of a wide-ranging discussion of the official and public response to the COVID-19 pandemic in southwestern Arizona.

 