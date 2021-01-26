Arizona Edition: How Arizona Nurses Weathered The Pandemic

The Arizona Department of Health Services Covid-19 dashboard says the first case of COVID-19 was collected on Jan. 22nd, 2020.

One year later, there are over 700,000 cases in the state and more than 12,000 people have died from complications of COVID-19.

From day one, standing on the medical frontlines against COVID-19, 95,000 Arizona nurses.

On this episode of KAWC’s Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Dawna Cato, Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Nurses Association, about how Arizona nurses have weathered the pandemic.

"We've taken some hits. Our family members have gotten sick, or we've gotten sick. But we continue to be resilient and have the capacity to absorb what has been thrown at us this last year." -Dawna Cato, Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Nurses Association,

Catos said the impacts have been both professional and personal for the dedicated nurses across the state.

We’ll hear about the role they’ve played in helping shape patient care, the toll watching too many people die takes on some workers, and talk about the impacts the pandemic could have on the next generation of nurses.