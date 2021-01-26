Related Program: 
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: How Arizona Nurses Weathered The Pandemic

By 12 minutes ago
  • GABRIELLA ANGOTTI-JONES FOR NPR

The Arizona Department of Health Services Covid-19 dashboard says the first case of COVID-19 was collected on Jan. 22nd, 2020. 

 

One year later, there are over 700,000 cases in the state and more than 12,000 people have died from complications of COVID-19. 

 

From day one, standing on the medical frontlines against COVID-19, 95,000 Arizona nurses. 

 

On this episode of KAWC’s Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Dawna Cato, Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Nurses Association, about how Arizona nurses have weathered the pandemic. 

 

"We've taken some hits. Our family members have gotten sick, or we've gotten sick. But we continue to be resilient and have the capacity to absorb what has been thrown at us this last year." -Dawna Cato, Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Nurses Association,

  

Catos said the impacts have been both professional and personal for the dedicated nurses across the state. 

 

We’ll hear about the role they’ve played in helping shape patient care, the toll watching too many people die takes on some workers, and talk about the impacts the pandemic could have on the next generation of nurses.

Tags: 
Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Nurses Association
Arizona Edition
COVID-19 vaccine

Related Content

Latest Numbers on COVID-19 in Arizona, Yuma and La Paz Counties

By & Jan 21, 2021

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED DAILY WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTY

 

Jan. 26, 2021:

 

Arizona Total Cases:  732,643  Deaths: 12,448

 

Yuma County Total Cases: 34,543 Deaths: 681

 

La Paz County Total Cases: 2,177 Deaths: 54


How Yuma-based Master of Social Work Program Could Impact Community

By Jan 25, 2021

Until recently, those in Yuma and other communities in our region had little choice if they wanted to pursue a career in social work.  While Northern Arizona University’s Yuma campus offers a bachelor's degree in Social Work, a master’s level program meant traveling out of town, most likely to Phoenix. 

 

Arizona Edition: Handling Stress and Anxiety Amid A Pandemic

By Jan 13, 2021
FANATIC STUDIO / GARY WATERS / GETTY IMAGES/COLLECTION MIX: SUB

 