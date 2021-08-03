Related Program: 
Arizona Edition: Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile In Yuma County

  • Jonathan Athens Director of Communications, Cocopah Indian Tribe

Mosquito test samples in Yuma County showed positive cases of West Nile virus, a mosquito born illness that can transfer to humans.  

The virus has flu like symptoms and can lead to inflammation in the brain and spine.  

 

While no positive cases of West Nile have been reported in Yuma County residents, managing that risk is at the upmost importance.  


 

On this episode of Arizona Edition KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Yuma County Pest Abatement District Manager Elene Stefanikos and Director of the Cocopah Environmental Protection Office Jennifer Alspach, to find out how the testing is done and how you can help.  

 

The agency is currently on the lookout in our region for West Nile. For resources pertaining to the virus and how to better protect yourself visit here. 

