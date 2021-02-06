Arizona Edition: Understanding the Vaccine Available to Yuma County Residents

Arizona Edition, February 5, 2021 Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has asked the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccine for state residents. Most will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but in Yuma County, because of its ease of transport and storage, health officials chose to distribute the Moderna vaccine.

Both the vaccines use an innovative delivery system to “teach” the body to recognize and respond to covid-19.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer is the Executive Director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute. The Institute has led and contributed to COVID-19 testing advances in the state as well as put its brain trust to work on a variety of virus-related issues and solutions, including providing a resource to help people understand the virus, and more recently the vaccines available to fight it.

In part one of a conversation with Arizona Edition host, Lou Gum, Dr. LaBaer reveals how the Biodesign Institute uses a team approach to solve big problems, and how that approach has contributed to the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discusses vaccine science and explains the innovation behind the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

AZED Part 1, aired 020521, 020621

In part two of Arizona Edition, Dr. LaBaer talks about how COVID-19 variants could affect vaccine effectiveness. He also discusses myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

AZED Part 2, aired 020521, 020621

More information about the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines available in Arizona is on the Biodesign Institute website. Visit Biodesign.asu.edu to learn more about the Moderna vaccine available in Yuma County.