Arizona Education Leaders: Don't Open Schools Yet

By 53 minutes ago
  • Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman
    Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman
    Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer

Arizona education leaders say the Trump administration and federal education leaders are wrong to call on schools to reopen as soon as possible during a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a Zoom conference call Wednesday, state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said the death of Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd, a teacher in the Hayden Winkelman School District, from the coronavirus, is proof that it is not safe yet to return to full in-person instruction.

“I can tell you that after the abrupt goodbyes in the spring that our teachers in Arizona want to reenter their classrooms and they want to be with their students as soon as it is safely possible," Hoffman said. "However, it’s clear that right now it is not safe to do so and a reckless attempt to reopen without grounding those decisions in data will put the lives of our educators and our students at risk.” 

The meeting comes a day before Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to hold a virtual closed door event with the Federalist Society in Phoenix.

Hoffman said in-person instruction will be delayed until at least Aug. 17.

State Sen. Martin Quezada, whose district includes Maryvale and Glendale, said DeVos is "out of touch" with educators on the ground.

"In a cabinet of morally-challenged appointees, to be considered the worst is saying something," Quezada said.

Tags: 
Arizona schools
Yuma County Schools
YUHSD

Related Content

Arizona Edition: Parent Communication, Blended Learning Key for Moving Forward, YUHSD Says

By Jul 1, 2020
secureedgenetwork.com

 

Since March, kids in public and private schools have been home due to the pandemic in Arizona. The Governor's new executive order delays reopening schools until Aug. 17th. However, for months now the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) has been working to answer two questions.  

Arizona Edition: 90% of Arizona Educators Concerned About Classroom Return, Survey Says

By 7 hours ago

While the President pushes for a return to in-person instruction by the Fall for educators throughout the nation, 90-percent of Arizona teachers surveyed say they are concerned or very concerned about a return to the classroom amid the pandemic. 

 


Arizona Edition: Mark Kelly Calls For Better Leadership; Safe Reopening of AZ Schools

By Jul 9, 2020
Howard Fischer

 

Campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly is taking his virtual campaign statewide to hear from communities as they cope locally with a global pandemic. 

Top Arizona Education Official Speaks on Reopening Schools

By Jun 1, 2020
Capitol Media Services 2019 file photo by Howard Fischer

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- The state's top education official wants schools to plan for reopening even as she concedes she doesn't know how much money they will have -- and that it's virtually impossible to guarantee a risk-free environment.