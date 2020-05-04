Arizona Gov. Ducey Issues Updated Guidance For Restaurants, Barbers And Salons

By Staff Report 1 hour ago
  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
    Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer

Following what he said are continued positive data trends, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey today announced the next steps Arizona will take to gradually reenergize the economy, including allowing barbershops, cosmetologists, restaurants and coffee shops to reopen in the next week, albeit with enhanced distancing and cleaning measures.

Gov. Ducey issued an Executive Order allowing cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services this Friday and restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on May 11. The governor’s office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe. 

In addition, Ducey issued an Executive Order requiring expanded reporting of COVID-19 related information to residents of long-term care facilities, as well as their next of kin and guardians and prospective residents. 

In a released statement, the governor said “Arizona continues to focus on protecting public health, supporting those in need and ensuring we’re taking the necessary steps to return stronger. Our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working and Arizonans are still encouraged to limit time away from home. Arizona will continue to take a steady approach and work with the Arizona Department of Health Services as we breathe life back into our businesses and provide guidance on reopening.”

Under the order, barbers and cosmetologists can resume operations on Friday as long as they establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including using face coverings for employees and customers, operating by appointment only and following protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Additionally, restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services on May 11. The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the agencies listed above.

Gov. Ducey last week announced retail businesses can resume partial operations, including curbside delivery today. Retail businesses that implement social distancing and sanitation measures can resume partial in-person operations this Friday. The governor’s office said it continues to work with restaurants and businesses throughout the state to determine best practices on protecting public health while gradually reopening businesses. Ducey announced today he will provide updated guidance for gyms and pools in the days ahead.

The Governor’s Executive Order expanding reporting of COVID-19 related information requires long-term care facilities to report the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to current residents, next of kin, guardians and prospective residents. The information provided is to be used for decision-making purposes for residents, potential residents and their families.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
COVID-19

