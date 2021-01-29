Arizona Governor Announces Additional Funding For Outdoor Dining

By 13 minutes ago
  • ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES

Earlier this week Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced an additional $1 million for a statewide program aimed to help restaurants expand outdoor dining to help limit the spread of COVID-19. 

The funding will be allocated to pending applications submitted to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, which launched in Dec. to support Arizona restaurants. 

The initial investment of $1 million for the program was made on Dec. 2, according to the Governor's office. An additional $2 million was added on Jan. 5. Gov. Ducey also issued an Executive Order on Dec. 2, easing red tape on indoor dining. It helps restaurants expand seating outdoors on a temporary basis. 

The additional funding comes from the State's Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund. It is a bipartisan budget agreement signed by the Governor that added fifty million dollars to Arizona's COVID-19 response.

 

Related Content

Arizona Senate Aims at Trimming Governor's Emergency Powers

By Jan 26, 2021
Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- State lawmakers took the first steps Monday to trim the powers of the governor -- this one and all successors -- to enact and enforce unlimited emergency orders

Survey: 25 Percent of Arizonans Polled Won't Take COVID Vaccine

By 49 minutes ago
Victor Calderón/KAWC

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Nearly a month after vaccines have become available here a quarter of Arizonans remain unwilling to get inoculated against COVID-19.
And there is a political component to all of this.

Arizona Bill Could Divert State Taxes For College Payments

By 17 hours ago
Capitol Media Services 2020 file photo by Howard Fischer

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- State lawmakers are moving to let people divert more of the tax they owe the state to instead help their children and grandchildren attend college.

But questions remain about the cost to the state in reduced revenues -- and whether this change in tax policy really will help only the more affluent.

Current law provides individuals with a deduction of up to $2,000 a year for all donations into a child's college savings plan. The figure is twice as much for married couples filing jointly.