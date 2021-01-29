Arizona Governor Announces Additional Funding For Outdoor Dining

Earlier this week Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced an additional $1 million for a statewide program aimed to help restaurants expand outdoor dining to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The funding will be allocated to pending applications submitted to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, which launched in Dec. to support Arizona restaurants.

The initial investment of $1 million for the program was made on Dec. 2, according to the Governor's office. An additional $2 million was added on Jan. 5. Gov. Ducey also issued an Executive Order on Dec. 2, easing red tape on indoor dining. It helps restaurants expand seating outdoors on a temporary basis.

The additional funding comes from the State's Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund. It is a bipartisan budget agreement signed by the Governor that added fifty million dollars to Arizona's COVID-19 response.