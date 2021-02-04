AWC Softball Hosts Great Western Shootout at PAAC in Yuma

Arizona Western College will host the Great Western Shootout softball tournament starting today at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

The Matadors will host teams from Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Idaho through Saturday. Fans will be allowed, although at a limited number, with distanced seating and masks required.

AWC Softball Head Coach Nikki Bethurum says college officials will follow state guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“The nice thing about the PAAC is it’s so large. I mean, you can socially distance very easily," Bethurum told KAWC. "The bleacher area is easy just to set your stuff up 5, 6, 7 feet away from the next person. You can get a good sight line every game you’re there."

AWC’s first game is at 1 p.m. today against Snow College of Utah. A second game against the College of Southern Nevada is scheduled to start at about 3:30 p.m.

All games will be streamed at awcmatadors.com.

The Matadors will also host the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship at the PAAC in May.