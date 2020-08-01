Congressman Raul Grijalva Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

By 14 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijlava announced today he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Grijalva, whose district includes South Yuma County, said he is not feeling any symptoms and is in quarantine.

In a released statement, Grijalva said "The Attending Physician of the Capitol informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery.

 

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue."

 

Earlier this week, Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas, who was often seen not wearing a face mask, announced he tested positive. News reports say Gohmert and Grijalva were together in a Congressional hearing recently.

 

Grijalva also said “I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

