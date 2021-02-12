COVID-19 Vaccines Now Administered At Fry's Pharmacies In Yuma County

Yuma County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can turn to Fry's Pharmacies in Yuma to schedule an appointment.

Both Fry's Pharmacies locations in Yuma County have partnered with state and local health departments to offer the vaccine to Phase 1B priority groups, however, supply is limited and appointments are filling up, according to a spokeswoman with Fry's.

Those eligible includes; education and childcare providers, law enforcement personal, adults age 65 and older, and health care workers.

For the latest updates and to check for availability at a Yuma-area fry's location visit here.

Those who may not have access to a computer can call 1-866-211-5320.

COVID-19 vaccine updates throughout the state of Arizona can be found here.

Additional resources and information pertaining to the vaccine in Yuma County can be found here.







