COVID-19 Vaccines Now Administered At Fry's Pharmacies In Yuma County

By 9 minutes ago
  • EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / POOL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Yuma County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can turn to Fry's Pharmacies in Yuma to schedule an appointment. 

Both Fry's Pharmacies locations in Yuma County have partnered with state and local health departments to offer the vaccine to Phase 1B priority groups, however, supply is limited and appointments are filling up, according to a spokeswoman with Fry's. 

Those eligible includes; education and childcare providers, law enforcement personal, adults age 65 and older, and health care workers.  

For the latest updates and to check for availability at a Yuma-area fry's location visit here

Those who may not have access to a computer can call 1-866-211-5320.

COVID-19 vaccine updates throughout the state of Arizona can be found here.

 

Additional resources and information pertaining to the vaccine in Yuma County can be found here




 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Vaccine

Related Content

Latest Numbers on COVID-19 in Arizona, Yuma and La Paz Counties

By & 13 hours ago

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED DAILY WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTY

 

Feb 11, 2021:

 

Arizona Total Cases:  791,106  Deaths: 14,662

 

Yuma County Total Cases: 35,907 Deaths: 750

 

La Paz County Total Cases: 2,336 Deaths: 66


Pharmacies To Administer COVID Vaccine in Yuma County

By Feb 8, 2021
Victor Calderón/KAWC

Those eligible in Yuma County can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Albertson's pharmacy. 

 

According to its website, Albertsons has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide vaccines to customers through its SAV-ON Pharmacy inside the Albertsons on West 24th Street. 


Albertsons is part of the federal program to receive the vaccines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.  

How Wastewater Testing Serves as An Early Warning System For COVID-19 Infection Spikes

By Feb 9, 2021
Andrea Perez Balderrama

 


Yuma County is among the worst-hit communities by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

 

The County’s COVID-19 positivity test rate of 20 percent, compared to the state’s average of 14 percent, is an indicator of how much the virus is spreading. 


Rep. Tim Dunn Discusses Vaccination Distribution Issues in Yuma County

By Jan 28, 2021
twitter.com/ElectDunn

 


COVID-19 vaccinations have become nearly impossible to come by for Yuma County residents. Limited appointments fill up quickly leaving many frustrated. 

 

KAWC's Kim Johnson spoke with Arizona Representative Tim Dunn about the difficulties of getting appointments for vaccinations in Yuma County. 

Arizona Measure Would Protect Medical Professionals From COVID Lawsuits

By 10 hours ago
Photo by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Citing the unusual circumstances of the pandemic, a legislative panel voted Thursday to provide some protections from lawsuits for medical professionals and business operators.