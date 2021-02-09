Drive-Thru Registration Begins For Incoming Freshman at YUHSD





The Yuma Union High School District started drive-thru registration for its incoming freshman at San Luis High School (SLHS) Monday.

Registration will continue for all incoming freshmen at SLHS Thursday, Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gila Ridge High School will offer the drive-thru registration on Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yuma High School will offer it from Feb. 23 - 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kofa and Cibola High School have not announced when they will offer drive-thru registration.

However, parents/guardians can register incoming freshmen online through the district's portal That can be found here.

Anyone attending the drive-thru registrations should bring a parent/guardian ID, the student's birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of Arizona residency.