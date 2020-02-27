Elizabeth Warren Releases ‘Plan on Justice for Border Communities’ Including Yuma County

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren today released her proposals for serving border communities including Yuma County if she is elected.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren releases plan to serve border communities.

Senator Warren released a lengthy plan on what she calls “Justice for Border Communities”.

In her 20-page report, Warren said she will fight for “safe and healthy border communities with affordable housing, high-quality education, health care and economic opportunities.”

Among the actions, Senator Warren said she would take would be to immediately stop the construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall and that she supports requiring U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents to wear body cameras.

Warren said she will guarantee high quality health care because “poor coverage means that people cross from… southwest Arizona to Los Algodones, Mexico for affordable dental care.”

She also said she supports investing in border servicemembers and veterans because “military bases and military families are key drivers of local border economies (including) from the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.”

Arizona’s presidential preference election is March 17. Warren and other Democratic candidates will be making visits in Arizona closer to that date.