Exceptional Healthcare Holds Groundbreaking For New Yuma Hospital

Officials with Exceptional Healthcare broke ground Friday on a new community hospital in Yuma.

Exceptional Healthcare, which is based in Texas, is building its second Arizona facility in Yuma.

They say it will include a specialty internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department and outpatient and inpatient hospital beds, among other services. It's located on Araby Road, just north of Interstate 8 and the roundabouts.

“I think this means an additional health care asset that’s going to be a great piece of the health care continuum in the community,” said Bruce McVeigh, the Chief Operating Officer for Exceptional Healthcare.

Saeed Mahboubi, Exceptional's Chief Financial Officer, said Yuma residents are underserved and currently experience long wait times for medical care. Mahboubi said the new Yuma hospital will serve area residents, especially those in east Yuma and the Foothills area.

The $18 million facility in Yuma is expected to employ between 60 and 100 employees and is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.