Federal Appeals Court Refuses to Block AZ Law That Invalidates Petition Signatures

Last week a Federal Appeals Court refused to black an Arizona Law allowing judges to invalidate other legitimate and qualified signatures on initiative petitions.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not dispute arguments that the law that requires petition circulators to show up in court when subpoenaed, could leave petition drives short of signatures.

The panel said it could convince some people to not circulate petitions since failing to show up could result in penalties. However, the Judges said there is no evidence presented, showing there would be irreparable harm if the law remains in place. At least while a trial judge considers the merits of the case.

Friday's ruling does not mean the law is constitutional. It is a decision still before U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolten, meaning the law remains in effect as groups start submitting petitions for issues on the 2020 ballot.