Former Arizona Western Football Player Won't Be with Chiefs for Super Bowl

A former Arizona Western College football player who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season will not be with the team Sunday as they go for a repeat.

Damien Williams was a running back for the Matadors before transferring to Oklahoma in 2012. In his sophomore season in Yuma, Williams led the Matadors to the NJCAA Football Championship Game.

Williams scored two touchdowns in last year’s Super Bowl.

ESPN reports Williams opted out of this season because of coronavirus concerns. He told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he opted out because his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

There is at least one other Arizona connection on the Chiefs. Safety Tyrann Mathieu began his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kansas City plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are led by Tom Brady and Arizona Wildcats alum Rob Gronkowski, on Sunday in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.