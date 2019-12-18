'Impeachment: A Handbook': How A Watergate-Era Essay Can Guide Us Today

How does impeachment work exactly? If only there were some sort of handbook ...

Turns out, there is.

Impeachment: A Handbook began as an essay of about 60 pages, written by Charles L. Black Jr. in 1974. President Richard Nixon's impeachment was heating up, and Black was a law professor (first at Columbia, then at Yale), who saw the need for a clear piece on the subject.

The House of Representatives votes Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. At a time when every day, every hearing, every vote is described in the news as "momentous," it can be hard to follow along with any sense of perspective. Books help — and so we turned to Black's handbook to see what we could learn.

There is a lot of literature about the process, but much of it is written with the purpose of impeaching or defending a specific person, says Benjamin Wittes of the blog Lawfare. There are fewer examples of truly objective texts. Impeachment: A Handbook is not only that, but "a pleasure to read," says Wittes.

Black, who died in 2001, had helped Thurgood Marshall write the legal brief for Brown v. Board of Education. "He was just a very unusual guy," recalls Philip Bobbitt, a colleague of Black's who co-wrote the newest edition. He "was a poet of considerable distinction, he played the trumpet; he appears in the Ken Burns documentary on jazz."

A 2018 edition of the book pairs Black's essay with a new one written by Bobbitt, who recalls seeing Black's original become a "kind of bible for impeachment studies" carried around by staffers on Capitol Hill "whenever there was an impeachment rumor."

Enthusiasm for the essay among legal scholars has not waned (an edition also came out in 1998 when President Bill Clinton was impeached). Lawfare posted an entire chapter online in 2017. So what explains the book's staying power? Both Bobbitt and Wittes say it is the clarity of Black's writing — the way he makes and dismantles arguments so easily, in language you don't need to be a legal scholar to understand.

Black never pushes for an impeachment, although he makes it clear he was no fan of Richard Nixon. Instead, says Wittes, "in the midst of Watergate, when passions were really high, he said, let's be cool. Let's cool it down and think about how to do this in a sober way. It is a majestic little piece of thought."

The book clears up misconceptions about impeachment — for example, defining what might count as an impeachable offense, noting that it doesn't necessarily have to be a crime:

Suppose a president were to move to Saudi Arabia, so he could have four wives, and were to propose to conduct the office of the presidency by mail and wireless from there. This would not be a crime, provided his passport were in order. Is it possible that such gross and wanton neglect of duty could not be grounds for an impeachment and removal?

Wittes calls the passage "the most beautiful rebuttal to the notion that the impeachable offense has to be a criminal act ... He just dismantles it in this very elegant, single anecdote."

Impeachment: A Handbook also lays out the nuts and bolts of the process. After today's vote in the House, the Senate will hold what amounts to a trial. Senators take a special oath of office to be impartial during that trial. "Here," writes Black, "a difficulty arises." A normal jury would be asked questions about their prejudices and their backgrounds, and then they'd be chosen or rejected based on what they said. But that's obviously impossible to do with Senators, who are already in place.

The remedy has to be in the conscience of each senator, who ought to realize the danger and try as far as possible to divest himself of all prejudice. I see no reason why this cannot produce a satisfactory result. - Charles L. Black Jr.

So, Black argues "the remedy has to be in the conscience of each senator, who ought to realize the danger and try as far as possible to divest himself of all prejudice. I see no reason why this cannot produce a satisfactory result."

The book leans hard on lawmakers to be people of conscience. "In fact, if the book has an overarching theme, that is it," says Wittes.

He notes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already seemed to imply that he would not listen impartially to the evidence presented at the upcoming Senate trial. McConnell told Fox News's Sean Hannity: "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can."

Senators face a number of different pressures throughout this process. "They may look instead to the next election," Bobbitt says. "They may be terrified of criticism from their own party, whether it's the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. All those things are true, but all those things beset us in everyday life anyway, we are always buffeted by pressures of one kind or another."

The book makes it clear that impeachment is an opportunity for lawmakers — and citizens — to look inward.

"Impeachment is a matter of law," says Bobbitt, "but the most difficult questions of law always in the end turn back to the individual conscience in this country, in this Constitution. And that's where it should be."

Tom Cole edited this story.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

As we've been reporting tonight, President Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House of Representatives found that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The vote was largely along party lines. In another part of the program, we are speaking with a Democratic lawmaker. We are joined now by Republican Congressman Steve Chabot of Ohio.

Thank you for joining us.

STEVE CHABOT: Happy to do it, Ari.

SHAPIRO: This is, if I'm not mistaken, your third impeachment vote. You supported impeachment of President Nixon, and you were an impeachment manager who presented the case against President Clinton to the Senate. Today you voted no. And I first just want to ask you the same question I asked the Democratic lawmaker, which is, what is on your mind right now having cast this historic vote?

CHABOT: Well, just to clarify it, I actually watched it on television in college with Nixon.

SHAPIRO: OK.

CHABOT: But I did...

SHAPIRO: My apologies.

CHABOT: No problem at all. I'm old but not quite that old.

SHAPIRO: OK (laughter).

CHABOT: And, yes, I was one of the House managers in the Clinton impeachment, so right in the heart of that.

SHAPIRO: Yeah. So you supported that impeachment. You opposed this one.

CHABOT: Yes.

SHAPIRO: What does it feel like to be in this moment, having just left the House floor?

CHABOT: Well, I hate to see the country go through this. Relative to Bill Clinton, I felt very strongly that he had put his hand on the Bible and swore to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and then lied. So he had committed perjury, which is an actual crime. In this particular instance, I do not think that what President Trump was accused of is a high crime or misdemeanor. You know, obstruction of Congress, for example - that's something that we kind of do all the time in Washington. We've got the branches of government. We call it checks and balances, where if you don't - if, for example, the legislative branch of the Congress doesn't think the executive branch is doing what they should do, they ought to go to the third branch, the judicial branch, and get a ruling. So that was my thinking.

SHAPIRO: Do you think the president did anything wrong regarding Ukraine? Or do you agree with him that it was, in his words, a perfect call?

CHABOT: No, I wouldn't say it's a perfect call. And I wouldn't necessarily recommend that the part of the discussion at least that was had on that line was appropriate, but I don't think it was impeachable. The president did have some responsibility to make sure that corruption was not going on when American tax dollars were involved, so I think that was legitimate. But either way, whether you argue it was appropriate or not, I don't think it comes anywhere close to what our founders had in mind for removal of a president from office.

SHAPIRO: As one of the managers of the Clinton impeachment, what advice do you have for your Democratic colleagues who are going to take on that role in a Senate trial of President Trump that we're expecting in the new year?

CHABOT: Well, I would advise them to do kind of the common-sense things. Get ready for it, you know? Do your homework. Prepare. Work with your colleagues. Do your best. You know, I - my thinking was - and this was 20 years ago, but don't screw it up.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter).

CHABOT: You know you got the eyes of the country and the world on you, so you want to do your best.

SHAPIRO: And what strategy would you advise the president's legal team to take as they move into this new phase?

CHABOT: Well, I don't know whether they're going to want witnesses or not. That's still up in the air. I think that's one of the deficiencies that we saw in the House is that the president and Republicans really were not allowed to call fact witnesses, so we had people that offered their opinions. We had, you know, college professors come in and advise about what the status of the law was. And - but we didn't really have fact witnesses. And I would note that one of those professors, John Turley, who acknowledged that he did not vote for President Trump - he said that the evidence against him for impeachment was wafer-thin.

SHAPIRO: I think Democrats would reply that while the judiciary committee did not have fact witnesses, the intelligence committee had many of them. Finally, I just want to ask, given how much talk there was on the House floor today about history, how do you think history will view this vote?

CHABOT: I think we're going to see these all too common from now on, and so I don't think they're going to be that unusual. I think the Democrats have lowered the bar so much on impeachment that these are going to be much more routine. We had one impeachment in about 200 years of our history. Now this is the third one in less than 50 years, and so I think that's unfortunate, really does - it's very divisive for the country. And we shouldn't go through it unless we absolutely have to.

SHAPIRO: Congressman Steve Chabot, Republican of Ohio, thank you for joining us tonight.

CHABOT: Thank you, Ari. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.