La Paz County COVID Vaccine Information

The La Paz County Public Health Department has two opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 years or older or in the Phase 1B category.

Appointments are required. Phone lines open for appointments Thursday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first opportunity to get the vaccine is Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Quartzsite from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 235 E Ironwood St, Quartzsite, AZ. 85346 (QIA Building)

Call 928-503-5763 to make an appointment.

The second opportunity is Thursday, Jan. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Parker.

Address: 1600 S. Kofa, Parker, AZ 85344 (Parker High School Alumni Hall)

Call 928-502-0773 to make an appointment.

The county asks that you wear a mask, bring a photo ID and insurance card, however insurance is not required to receive the vaccination.

There are 500 COVID-19 vaccines available within La Paz County as of Wednesday, Jan. 20.